Harsco Corporation (HSC) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,030,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 111,937 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.28% of Harsco Corporation worth $13,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Harsco Corporation by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,181,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,558,000 after buying an additional 384,883 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Harsco Corporation by 1.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,703,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,474,000 after buying an additional 51,242 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Harsco Corporation by 10.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,167,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,635,000 after buying an additional 200,320 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Harsco Corporation by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,863,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,348,000 after buying an additional 148,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Harsco Corporation during the first quarter valued at $23,733,000. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Corporation (NYSE HSC) traded up 1.59% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,269 shares. The stock’s market cap is $1.29 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.12 and its 200-day moving average is $14.43. Harsco Corporation has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $17.80.

Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Harsco Corporation had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 26.28%. The company had revenue of $394.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Harsco Corporation will post $0.64 EPS for the current year.

HSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Harsco Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Harsco Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Harsco Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Harsco Corporation in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up previously from $17.50) on shares of Harsco Corporation in a report on Monday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harsco Corporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Harsco Corporation Company Profile

Harsco Corporation is a provider of industrial services and engineered products. The Company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides outsourced on-site services to the global metals industry, with the operations focused in the United States, the United Kingdom, France and Brazil.

