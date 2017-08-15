GlaxoSmithKline PLC (NYSE:GSK) Shares Bought by Pennsylvania Trust Co

Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline PLC (NYSE:GSK) by 39.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,210 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,602 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline PLC were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline PLC by 45.4% in the first quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,410 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline PLC by 1,747.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline PLC by 233.0% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline PLC during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline PLC by 15.7% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline PLC (NYSE:GSK) opened at 39.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.88. The firm has a market cap of $95.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 1.03. GlaxoSmithKline PLC has a 1-year low of $37.20 and a 1-year high of $44.59.

GlaxoSmithKline PLC (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.52 billion. GlaxoSmithKline PLC had a return on equity of 114.93% and a net margin of 6.48%. Equities analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline PLC will post $2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline PLC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. GlaxoSmithKline PLC’s dividend payout ratio is 197.00%.

GSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised GlaxoSmithKline PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline PLC in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded GlaxoSmithKline PLC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. ValuEngine cut GlaxoSmithKline PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded GlaxoSmithKline PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline PLC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

GlaxoSmithKline plc is a global healthcare company. The Company operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Company focuses on its research across six areas: Respiratory diseases, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)/infectious diseases, Vaccines, Immuno-inflammation, Oncology and Rare diseases.

