KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:KREF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:KREF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 1st. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.20% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co started coverage on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NASDAQ:KREF) traded up 1.51% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.14. 44,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.93 and a 200 day moving average of $21.48. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $19.57 and a 12-month high of $23.99. The company has a market cap of $939.17 million and a P/E ratio of 13.04.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NASDAQ:KREF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.87 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 60.09% and a return on equity of 7.27%. Equities analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post $1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the second quarter worth about $42,262,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the second quarter worth about $32,250,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the second quarter worth about $17,655,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the second quarter worth about $11,899,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the second quarter worth about $10,750,000.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc is a real estate finance company that focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate assets (CRE). KKR manages investments across multiple asset classes, including private equity, real estate, energy, infrastructure, credit and hedge funds.

