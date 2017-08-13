KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 18th. The firm presently has a $22.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.96% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. provides a range of asset management services to its investors and provides capital markets services to its firm, its portfolio companies and its clients. The Company operates private equity funds that take either controlling or strategic minority ownership positions for long-term appreciation; invests in leveraged loans, high-yield bonds and less liquid credit products; and, on behalf of portfolio companies, arranges equity and debt financing and offers capital market advice. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. is based at New York, New York. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. lowered KKR & Co. L.P. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. L.P. in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. TheStreet upgraded KKR & Co. L.P. from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of KKR & Co. L.P. in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. L.P. in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.40.

Shares of KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) traded down 0.86% on Tuesday, reaching $18.34. 3,739,359 shares of the company traded hands. KKR & Co. L.P. has a 52-week low of $13.57 and a 52-week high of $20.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.01 and a 200-day moving average of $18.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.53.

KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $365.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.74 million. KKR & Co. L.P. had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 42.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. L.P. will post $2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KKR. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. L.P. during the first quarter worth $115,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. L.P. by 725.3% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 10,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 8,841 shares in the last quarter. Investment Centers of America Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. L.P. during the first quarter worth $184,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. L.P. during the first quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. L.P. during the first quarter worth $198,000. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR & Co. L.P. Company Profile

KKR & CO. L.P. (KKR) is a global investment firm that manages investments across multiple asset classes, including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit and hedge funds. The Company’s business offers a range of investment management services to its fund investors, and provides capital markets services to its firm, its portfolio companies and third parties.

