Oxbow Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in KKR & Co. L.P. (KKR)

Oxbow Advisors LLC lowered its position in KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,642 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. L.P. were worth $3,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. L.P. by 246.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,751,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,016,356,000 after buying an additional 39,675,214 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. L.P. by 0.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,699,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $741,957,000 after buying an additional 286,964 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. L.P. by 13.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,706,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $140,492,000 after buying an additional 933,031 shares in the last quarter. Edge Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. L.P. by 2.5% in the first quarter. Edge Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,743,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $122,939,000 after buying an additional 164,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. L.P. by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,495,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $99,967,000 after buying an additional 827,385 shares in the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE KKR) opened at 18.34 on Friday. KKR & Co. L.P. has a 52 week low of $13.58 and a 52 week high of $20.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.38.

KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $365.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.74 million. KKR & Co. L.P. had a net margin of 93.21% and a return on equity of 27.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that KKR & Co. L.P. will post $2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. KKR & Co. L.P.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.22%.

KKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on KKR & Co. L.P. from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR & Co. L.P. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. TheStreet upgraded KKR & Co. L.P. from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank AG upped their price objective on KKR & Co. L.P. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of KKR & Co. L.P. in a report on Friday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

KKR & CO. L.P. (KKR) is a global investment firm that manages investments across multiple asset classes, including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit and hedge funds. The Company’s business offers a range of investment management services to its fund investors, and provides capital markets services to its firm, its portfolio companies and third parties.

