Comparing AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) & KKR & Co. L.P. (KKR)

KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE: KKR) and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) are both mid-cap financials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

Get KKR & Co. L.P. alerts:

KKR & Co. L.P. pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. pays an annual dividend of $1.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. KKR & Co. L.P. pays out 28.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. pays out 89.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for KKR & Co. L.P. and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KKR & Co. L.P. 0 3 6 0 2.67 AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0 2 3 0 2.60

KKR & Co. L.P. currently has a consensus target price of $21.33, suggesting a potential upside of 16.32%. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a consensus target price of $26.33, suggesting a potential upside of 10.88%. Given KKR & Co. L.P.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe KKR & Co. L.P. is more favorable than AllianceBernstein Holding L.P..

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.5% of KKR & Co. L.P. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.6% of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

KKR & Co. L.P. has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares KKR & Co. L.P. and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KKR & Co. L.P. 93.21% 27.19% 8.24% AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 6.74% 13.28% 13.28%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares KKR & Co. L.P. and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KKR & Co. L.P. $5.31 billion 1.59 $1.11 billion $2.41 7.61 AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. $232.17 million 9.56 $203.84 million $2.18 10.89

KKR & Co. L.P. has higher revenue and earnings than AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.. KKR & Co. L.P. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AllianceBernstein Holding L.P., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

KKR & Co. L.P. beats AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KKR & Co. L.P.

KKR & CO. L.P. (KKR) is a global investment firm that manages investments across multiple asset classes, including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit and hedge funds. The Company’s business offers a range of investment management services to its fund investors, and provides capital markets services to its firm, its portfolio companies and third parties. The Company conducts its business with offices across the world, providing it with a global platform for sourcing transactions, raising capital and carrying out capital markets activities. The Company operates through four segments: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets and Principal Activities. It operates and reports its combined credit and hedge funds businesses through the Public Markets segment. The Capital Markets segment consists primarily of its global capital markets business. Through its Principal Activities segment, the Company manages the firm’s assets and deploys capital.

About AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is engaged in providing research, investment management and related services to a range of clients through its three buy-side distribution channels: Institutions, Retail and Private Wealth Management, and its sell-side business, Bernstein Research Services. The Company offers a range of investment services, including equity strategies, with global and regional portfolios across capitalization ranges and investment strategies, including value, growth and equities; traditional and unconstrained fixed income strategies, including taxable and tax-exempt strategies; passive management, including index and enhanced index strategies; alternative investments, including hedge funds, fund of funds and private equity, and multi-asset solutions and services, including dynamic asset allocation, customized target-date funds and target-risk funds. The Company’s services span various investment disciplines, including market capitalization, term and geographic locations.

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. L.P. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. L.P. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.