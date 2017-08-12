Analysts Issue Forecasts for KKR & Co. L.P.’s Q3 2017 Earnings (KKR)

KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) – Jefferies Group boosted their Q3 2017 EPS estimates for shares of KKR & Co. L.P. in a research report issued on Monday. Jefferies Group analyst G. O’hara now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.52. Jefferies Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for KKR & Co. L.P.’s FY2017 earnings at $2.63 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. downgraded KKR & Co. L.P. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co. L.P. in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. TheStreet raised shares of KKR & Co. L.P. from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. L.P. in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. L.P. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. KKR & Co. L.P. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.91.

Shares of KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) opened at 19.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.53. KKR & Co. L.P. has a 12 month low of $13.57 and a 12 month high of $20.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.89 and a 200-day moving average of $18.28.

KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $365.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.74 million. KKR & Co. L.P. had a net margin of 42.48% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. L.P. during the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. L.P. during the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. L.P. by 19.5% in the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 182,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after buying an additional 29,835 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in KKR & Co. L.P. by 3,070.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 31,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 30,700 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Investment Management acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. L.P. during the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. KKR & Co. L.P.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.22%.

KKR & Co. L.P. Company Profile

KKR & CO. L.P. (KKR) is a global investment firm that manages investments across multiple asset classes, including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit and hedge funds. The Company’s business offers a range of investment management services to its fund investors, and provides capital markets services to its firm, its portfolio companies and third parties.

