KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) Position Held by Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV held its stake in KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in KKR & Co. L.P. were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. L.P. during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. L.P. by 725.3% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 10,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 8,841 shares in the last quarter. Investment Centers of America Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. L.P. during the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. L.P. during the first quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. L.P. during the first quarter worth approximately $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. L.P. (KKR) opened at 19.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.02 and a 200-day moving average of $18.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.53. KKR & Co. L.P. has a 12-month low of $13.58 and a 12-month high of $20.34.

KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.26. KKR & Co. L.P. had a net margin of 42.48% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $365.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. L.P. will post $2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. KKR & Co. L.P.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.22%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KKR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR & Co. L.P. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. L.P. from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. L.P. from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of KKR & Co. L.P. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of KKR & Co. L.P. from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

KKR & Co. L.P. Company Profile

KKR & CO. L.P. (KKR) is a global investment firm that manages investments across multiple asset classes, including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit and hedge funds. The Company’s business offers a range of investment management services to its fund investors, and provides capital markets services to its firm, its portfolio companies and third parties.

