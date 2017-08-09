Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in Harsco Corporation (HSC)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,030,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 111,937 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.28% of Harsco Corporation worth $13,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSC. Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Harsco Corporation by 2.1% in the first quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 577,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,772,000 after buying an additional 11,920 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Harsco Corporation by 10.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,167,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,635,000 after buying an additional 200,320 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Harsco Corporation by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 580,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,404,000 after buying an additional 16,631 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harsco Corporation by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,181,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,558,000 after buying an additional 384,883 shares during the period. Finally, Menta Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Harsco Corporation by 395.6% in the first quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 272,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after buying an additional 217,192 shares during the period. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harsco Corporation (HSC) opened at 17.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s market cap is $1.39 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.00 and its 200 day moving average is $14.27. Harsco Corporation has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $17.80.

Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $394.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.40 million. Harsco Corporation had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 26.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Harsco Corporation will post $0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HSC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harsco Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Harsco Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $17.50) on shares of Harsco Corporation in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Harsco Corporation in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

In other news, SVP Scott H. Gerson sold 6,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $101,260.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Corporation is a provider of industrial services and engineered products. The Company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides outsourced on-site services to the global metals industry, with the operations focused in the United States, the United Kingdom, France and Brazil.

