130,000 Shares in KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) Acquired by Opera Trading Capital

Opera Trading Capital acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 130,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. L.P. during the first quarter valued at $314,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its position in KKR & Co. L.P. by 19.5% in the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 182,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after buying an additional 29,835 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in KKR & Co. L.P. by 3,070.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 31,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 30,700 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Investment Management acquired a new position in KKR & Co. L.P. during the first quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. L.P. during the first quarter valued at $17,136,000. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) opened at 19.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.53. KKR & Co. L.P. has a 12-month low of $13.58 and a 12-month high of $20.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.95 and a 200 day moving average of $18.31.

KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.26. KKR & Co. L.P. had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 42.48%. The business had revenue of $365.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. L.P. will post $2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. KKR & Co. L.P.’s payout ratio is currently 28.22%.

Several analysts have recently commented on KKR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of KKR & Co. L.P. from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. L.P. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. L.P. in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of KKR & Co. L.P. in a research report on Saturday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of KKR & Co. L.P. in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

KKR & Co. L.P. Company Profile

KKR & CO. L.P. (KKR) is a global investment firm that manages investments across multiple asset classes, including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit and hedge funds. The Company’s business offers a range of investment management services to its fund investors, and provides capital markets services to its firm, its portfolio companies and third parties.

