KKR & Co. L.P. (KKR) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) in a research report report published on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley currently has a $19.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $18.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Group LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of KKR & Co. L.P. in a research report on Saturday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank AG upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. L.P. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR & Co. L.P. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. L.P. in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of KKR & Co. L.P. from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Get KKR & Co. L.P. alerts:

Shares of KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) traded up 0.10% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,814,977 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.28. KKR & Co. L.P. has a 12-month low of $13.57 and a 12-month high of $20.34.

KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.26. KKR & Co. L.P. had a net margin of 42.48% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $365.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. L.P. will post $2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/08/08/kkr-co-l-p-kkr-rating-reiterated-by-morgan-stanley-updated-updated-updated.html.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. KKR & Co. L.P.’s dividend payout ratio is 28.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. L.P. by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 111,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 57,837 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. L.P. by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,495,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $99,967,000 after buying an additional 827,385 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. L.P. by 2.0% in the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 157,855 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. L.P. during the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. L.P. by 13.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,706,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $140,492,000 after buying an additional 933,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. L.P.

KKR & CO. L.P. (KKR) is a global investment firm that manages investments across multiple asset classes, including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit and hedge funds. The Company’s business offers a range of investment management services to its fund investors, and provides capital markets services to its firm, its portfolio companies and third parties.

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. L.P. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. L.P. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.