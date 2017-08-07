GlaxoSmithKline PLC (NYSE:GSK) Shares Bought by Pennsylvania Trust Co

Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline PLC (NYSE:GSK) by 39.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,210 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,602 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline PLC were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline PLC by 1.1% in the first quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL now owns 5,516 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline PLC by 1.0% in the first quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline PLC by 1.9% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 6,314 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline PLC by 0.6% in the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline PLC by 0.9% in the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 13,570 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 8.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline PLC (NYSE:GSK) traded down 0.6171% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.2799. 1,581,483 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.68 and a 200-day moving average of $41.84. GlaxoSmithKline PLC has a 52-week low of $37.20 and a 52-week high of $44.93. The company has a market cap of $98.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.7238 and a beta of 1.03.

GlaxoSmithKline PLC (NYSE:GSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.52 billion. GlaxoSmithKline PLC had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 114.93%. On average, equities analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline PLC will post $2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.491 per share. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline PLC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. GlaxoSmithKline PLC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 194.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GSK. Citigroup Inc. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline PLC in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline PLC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline PLC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline PLC in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

GlaxoSmithKline PLC Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc is a global healthcare company. The Company operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Company focuses on its research across six areas: Respiratory diseases, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)/infectious diseases, Vaccines, Immuno-inflammation, Oncology and Rare diseases.

