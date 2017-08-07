Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 11th.

According to Zacks, “Mallinckrodt is currently focused on reshaping its product portfolio through strategic acquisitions and non-core asset divestitures. The company sold its Nuclear Imaging business due to lingering challenging conditions for quite some time. The company also sold its Intrathecal Therapy business to focus on its key areas. The generic segment continues to face weakness as various product categories are witnessing stiff competition, which is hurting both their volumes and prices. Weakness in shares persist as shares have underperformed the Medical-Generic Drugs industry so far in 2017. On the other hand, Acthar sales continue to be strong on the back of increased formulary positions and access for appropriate patients in both the commercial and public environments. The company is working on expanding Acthar's label further.”

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MNK. UBS AG set a $70.00 target price on Mallinckrodt PLC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Guggenheim set a $98.00 target price on Mallinckrodt PLC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. BidaskClub raised Mallinckrodt PLC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Mallinckrodt PLC in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Mallinckrodt PLC in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.09.

Shares of Mallinckrodt PLC (MNK) opened at 41.02 on Tuesday. Mallinckrodt PLC has a 12-month low of $38.80 and a 12-month high of $85.83. The firm’s market capitalization is $4.08 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.74 and its 200 day moving average is $45.97.

Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. Mallinckrodt PLC had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $810.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. Mallinckrodt PLC’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mallinckrodt PLC will post $7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mallinckrodt PLC news, VP Coleman N. Lannum III purchased 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.20 per share, with a total value of $90,921.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Coleman N. Lannum III purchased 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.89 per share, with a total value of $57,901.50. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 30,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,659.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 5,818 shares of company stock valued at $248,608. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt PLC by 324.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt PLC during the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt PLC during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt PLC by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt PLC by 18.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mallinckrodt PLC

Mallinckrodt public limited company develops, manufactures, markets and distributes branded and generic specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies. The Company focuses on various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune and rare disease specialty areas, including neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, ophthalmology and pulmonology; immunotherapy and neonatal critical care respiratory therapies; analgesics and hemostasis products, and central nervous system drugs.

