KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (KREF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:KREF) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NASDAQ:KREF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 60.09%. On average, analysts expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to post $1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1.79 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ KREF) opened at 20.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.65. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $23.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 11.23.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 28th.

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, Director Deborah H. Mcaneny purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.50 per share, for a total transaction of $153,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,749.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KREF shares. J P Morgan Chase & Co assumed coverage on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.50 target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc is a real estate finance company that focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate assets (CRE). KKR manages investments across multiple asset classes, including private equity, real estate, energy, infrastructure, credit and hedge funds.

