KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:KREF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:KREF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has $23.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

KREF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a market perform rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co assumed coverage on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NASDAQ KREF) traded down 0.10% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,097 shares. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $23.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 11.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.19 and a 200-day moving average of $21.65.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NASDAQ:KREF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 60.09%. The company had revenue of $12.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 million. On average, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post $1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 28th.

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, Director Deborah H. Mcaneny bought 7,500 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.50 per share, for a total transaction of $153,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,749.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KREF. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $235,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the second quarter worth $787,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the second quarter worth $814,000. Botty Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the second quarter worth $6,110,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the second quarter worth $10,750,000.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc is a real estate finance company that focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate assets (CRE). KKR manages investments across multiple asset classes, including private equity, real estate, energy, infrastructure, credit and hedge funds.

