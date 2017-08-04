Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Graham Holdings were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Graham Holdings during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE purchased a new stake in shares of Graham Holdings during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Graham Holdings during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Janus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graham Holdings during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Graham Holdings during the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) traded up 1.69% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $589.00. The company had a trading volume of 35,614 shares. Graham Holdings Company has a 1-year low of $440.55 and a 1-year high of $615.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $598.07 and a 200 day moving average of $579.26.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GHC shares. TheStreet lowered Graham Holdings from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Graham Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th.

About Graham Holdings

Graham Holdings Company, formerly The Washington Post Company, is a diversified education and media company whose principal operations include educational services, television broadcasting, cable television systems, and online, print and local TV news. The Company owns Kaplan, a provider of educational services to individuals, schools and businesses, serving over one million students annually with operations in more than 30 countries.

