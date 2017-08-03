Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,806 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.05% of Harsco Corporation worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Harsco Corporation by 2.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Harsco Corporation by 15.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 98,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 12,879 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Harsco Corporation by 1.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Harsco Corporation by 6.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,118,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,256,000 after buying an additional 67,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harsco Corporation by 56.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 826,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,535,000 after buying an additional 299,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Harsco Corporation (NYSE HSC) opened at 15.55 on Thursday. Harsco Corporation has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $17.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.05 and a 200 day moving average of $14.22. The stock’s market cap is $1.25 billion.

Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Harsco Corporation had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a positive return on equity of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $372.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Harsco Corporation will post $0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harsco Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Harsco Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $17.50) on shares of Harsco Corporation in a report on Monday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

In related news, SVP Scott H. Gerson sold 6,706 shares of Harsco Corporation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $101,260.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Harsco Corporation Company Profile

Harsco Corporation is a provider of industrial services and engineered products. The Company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides outsourced on-site services to the global metals industry, with the operations focused in the United States, the United Kingdom, France and Brazil.

