Analyzing AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) and KKR & Co. L.P. (KKR)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE: AB) and KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitabiliy, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

Get AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. alerts:

This table compares AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. and KKR & Co. L.P.’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. $232.17 million 10.43 $211.62 million $2.18 11.45 KKR & Co. L.P. $5.31 billion 1.72 $1.13 billion $2.41 8.07

KKR & Co. L.P. has higher revenue and earnings than AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.. KKR & Co. L.P. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AllianceBernstein Holding L.P., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.7% of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.5% of KKR & Co. L.P. shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KKR & Co. L.P. has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. KKR & Co. L.P. pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. pays out 84.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. KKR & Co. L.P. pays out 28.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. and KKR & Co. L.P., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0 1 3 0 2.75 KKR & Co. L.P. 0 3 7 0 2.70

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. currently has a consensus price target of $26.33, indicating a potential upside of 5.54%. KKR & Co. L.P. has a consensus price target of $20.80, indicating a potential upside of 6.89%. Given KKR & Co. L.P.’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe KKR & Co. L.P. is more favorable than AllianceBernstein Holding L.P..

Profitability

This table compares AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. and KKR & Co. L.P.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 6.74% 13.28% 13.28% KKR & Co. L.P. 42.48% 11.84% 4.89%

About AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is engaged in providing research, investment management and related services to a range of clients through its three buy-side distribution channels: Institutions, Retail and Private Wealth Management, and its sell-side business, Bernstein Research Services. The Company offers a range of investment services, including equity strategies, with global and regional portfolios across capitalization ranges and investment strategies, including value, growth and equities; traditional and unconstrained fixed income strategies, including taxable and tax-exempt strategies; passive management, including index and enhanced index strategies; alternative investments, including hedge funds, fund of funds and private equity, and multi-asset solutions and services, including dynamic asset allocation, customized target-date funds and target-risk funds. The Company’s services span various investment disciplines, including market capitalization, term and geographic locations.

About KKR & Co. L.P.

KKR & CO. L.P. (KKR) is a global investment firm that manages investments across multiple asset classes, including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit and hedge funds. The Company’s business offers a range of investment management services to its fund investors, and provides capital markets services to its firm, its portfolio companies and third parties. The Company conducts its business with offices across the world, providing it with a global platform for sourcing transactions, raising capital and carrying out capital markets activities. The Company operates through four segments: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets and Principal Activities. It operates and reports its combined credit and hedge funds businesses through the Public Markets segment. The Capital Markets segment consists primarily of its global capital markets business. Through its Principal Activities segment, the Company manages the firm’s assets and deploys capital.

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.