Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) Rating Reiterated by Bank of America Corporation

Bank of America Corporation restated their underperform rating on shares of Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) in a report issued on Friday, June 30th, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RAD. Vetr raised Rite Aid Corporation from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $6.58 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $6.50 price objective (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Rite Aid Corporation in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rite Aid Corporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Rite Aid Corporation in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Rite Aid Corporation from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.53.

Shares of Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) traded down 1.75% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.24. The company had a trading volume of 20,699,848 shares. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.34 billion. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.43. Rite Aid Corporation has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $8.77.

Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Rite Aid Corporation had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Rite Aid Corporation will post ($0.09) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Rite Aid Corporation by 7.9% in the first quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 25,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Rite Aid Corporation by 37.8% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 37,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 10,330 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rite Aid Corporation by 3.4% in the first quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in shares of Rite Aid Corporation by 31.1% in the second quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Rite Aid Corporation by 24.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 5,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.48% of the company’s stock.

Rite Aid Corporation is a retail drugstore chain. The Company’s segments include Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Company operates under The Rite Aid name. It operates approximately 4,560 stores in over 30 states across the country and in the District of Columbia. The Company’s Retail Pharmacy segment consists of Rite Aid stores, RediClinic and Health Dialog.

