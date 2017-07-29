Zillow Group, Inc. (Z) Vice Chairman Sells $605,200.00 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Vice Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 13,600 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $605,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,498,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,161,356. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) opened at 45.22 on Friday. The company’s market cap is $8.28 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.63 and a 200-day moving average of $39.83. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $51.23.
Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $245.78 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. Equities research analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post $0.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on Z. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Cowen and Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Benchmark Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.50 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zillow Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its stake in Zillow Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 7,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Zillow Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 22,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 36,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Zillow Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.
