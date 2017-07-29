Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Vice Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 13,600 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $605,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,498,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,161,356. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) opened at 45.22 on Friday. The company’s market cap is $8.28 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.63 and a 200-day moving average of $39.83. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $51.23.

Get Zillow Group Inc. alerts:

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $245.78 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. Equities research analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post $0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Zillow Group, Inc. (Z) Vice Chairman Sells $605,200.00 in Stock” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/07/29/zillow-group-inc-z-vice-chairman-sells-605200-00-in-stock.html.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on Z. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Cowen and Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Benchmark Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.50 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zillow Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its stake in Zillow Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 7,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Zillow Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 22,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 36,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Zillow Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.