Zacks: Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) have received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also given Powell Industries an industry rank of 123 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Powell Industries Inc. alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Powell Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Powell Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,899,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Powell Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $5,333,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Powell Industries by 22.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 365,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,595,000 after buying an additional 67,078 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Powell Industries by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 682,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,609,000 after buying an additional 53,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Powell Industries by 98.0% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after buying an additional 48,989 shares in the last quarter. 64.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/07/29/zacks-powell-industries-inc-nasdaqpowl-receives-consensus-recommendation-of-hold-from-analysts.html.

Powell Industries (POWL) traded down 0.64% on Wednesday, reaching $32.80. 16,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.67 and its 200 day moving average is $34.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.84 million, a P/E ratio of 40.49 and a beta of 0.83. Powell Industries has a 1-year low of $30.49 and a 1-year high of $47.24.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.16. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $104.68 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Powell Industries will post ($0.26) EPS for the current year.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc develops design, manufactures and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control and monitoring of electrical energy designed to distribute, control and monitor the flow of electrical energy, and provide protection to motors, transformers and other electrically powered equipment.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Powell Industries (POWL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.