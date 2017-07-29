Ebix, Inc. (EBIX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, July 11th.

According to Zacks, “Ebix Inc is one of the leading international suppliers of software and e-commerce solutions to the insurance industry. The company strives to work collaboratively with clients to develop innovative technology strategies and solutions that address specific business challenges. Ebix combines the newest technologies with its capabilities in consulting, systems design and integration, IT and business process outsourcing, applications software, and Web and application hosting to meet the individual needs of organizations. “

Get Ebix Inc. alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub cut Ebix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 8th.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) traded up 2.02% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.95. 161,510 shares of the stock were exchanged. Ebix has a one year low of $50.17 and a one year high of $65.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.12. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.76.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Ebix had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $79.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81 million. On average, analysts predict that Ebix will post $2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/07/29/zacks-investment-research-upgrades-ebix-inc-ebix-to-hold-updated-updated.html.

In related news, VP Graham John Prior sold 18,500 shares of Ebix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total transaction of $1,023,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,936.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ebix by 4.1% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its stake in Ebix by 9.4% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 4,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Ebix by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Ebix by 189.1% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ebix by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 41,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. 63.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ebix Company Profile

Ebix, Inc (Ebix) is a supplier of software and e-commerce solutions to the insurance industry. Ebix provides application software products for the insurance industry, including carrier systems, agency systems and exchanges, as well as custom software development. Ebix conducts its operations through four channels, which include Exchanges, Carrier Systems, Broker Systems and Risk Compliance Solutions (RCS).

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ebix (EBIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ebix Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebix Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.