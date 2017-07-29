Zacks Investment Research Lowers Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (EBMT) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Bancorp operates as a holding company for American Federal Savings Bank that provides retail banking services in the south central portion of Montana. The company offers various deposit and loan products and services. The Bank is a federally chartered savings bank, engaging in typical banking activities: acquiring deposits from local markets and investing in loans and investment securities. Eagle Bancorp also offers real estate construction loans; consumer loans comprising auto loans, RV loans, boat loans, personal loans and credit lines, and deposit account loans; and commercial loans. Headquartered in Helena, Montana, the Company’s mission is to efficiently increase value for its customers, shareholders, employees and communities. “

Eagle Bancorp Montana (EBMT) opened at 18.143 on Wednesday. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.17. The company has a market cap of $69.14 million, a PE ratio of 13.956 and a beta of 0.35.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $9.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 8.44%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post $1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Eagle Bancorp Montana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

Eagle Bancorp Montana announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, July 21st that permits the company to repurchase 100,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBMT. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the fourth quarter worth about $348,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 0.5% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 20,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the first quarter worth about $303,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 8.7% in the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 29.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana (the Bank). The Bank is a Montana-chartered commercial bank. The Bank has equity investments in Certified Development Entities, which have received allocations of New Markets Tax Credits (NMTC). The Company offers wealth management services at its locations through financial advisors employed by the Bank.

