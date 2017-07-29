Zacks Investment Research Downgrades 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to Hold

3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Driven by broad-based organic growth across all segments, 3M reported strong second-quarter 2017 results with healthy year-over-year increase in earnings and revenues, although it missed both the estimates. The company has raised its earlier guidance for 2017 on strong quarterly results and improved business outlook. 3M's global footprint, diversified product portfolio and the ability to penetrate in different markets have been its forte. 3M also outperformed the industry year to date. However, increased pension expenses remain a significant headwind for 3M and erode its profitability. Sustained strength in the U.S. dollar will further continue to negatively impact earnings, as exports consume a significant part of the company’s operations and growth prospects. Given its international presence, adverse foreign currency translations are also likely to affect 3M’s ability to realize projected growth rates in its sales and earnings.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Group LLC raised their price target on 3M from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on 3M from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Vetr raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.19 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $201.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.40.

Shares of 3M (NYSE MMM) opened at 199.72 on Thursday. 3M has a 1-year low of $163.85 and a 1-year high of $214.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $209.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.56. The stock has a market cap of $119.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.09.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 47.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that 3M will post $8.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James L. Bauman sold 14,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $2,861,958.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,458 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,640.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Marlene Mary Mcgrath sold 14,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.88, for a total value of $2,877,598.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,770,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,698 shares of company stock worth $6,593,443 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 95.5% in the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 1.9% in the second quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 13,123 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 153.6% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 51.3% in the second quarter. Ronald Blue & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 1.5% in the second quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 67,494 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,052,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company is a technology company. It operates through five segments. The Industrial segment serves a range of markets, such as automotive original equipment manufacturer and automotive aftermarket, electronics, appliance, paper and printing, packaging, food and beverage, and construction. The Safety and Graphics segment serves a range of markets for the safety, security and productivity of people, facilities and systems.

