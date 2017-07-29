Zacks: Analysts Expect Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $151.82 Million

Brokerages expect Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) to report $151.82 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Mack-Cali Realty Corporation’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $140.73 million and the highest estimate coming in at $158.25 million. Mack-Cali Realty Corporation posted sales of $149.23 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mack-Cali Realty Corporation will report full year sales of $151.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $562.31 million to $617.84 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $596.66 million per share, with estimates ranging from $564.83 million to $630.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mack-Cali Realty Corporation.

Get Mack-Cali Realty Corporation alerts:

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Mack-Cali Realty Corporation had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $149.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Mack-Cali Realty Corporation’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLI. BidaskClub lowered Mack-Cali Realty Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank AG upped their target price on Mack-Cali Realty Corporation from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mack-Cali Realty Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) traded down 1.07% during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.95. 529,873 shares of the stock traded hands. Mack-Cali Realty Corporation has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $29.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.35 and a 200 day moving average of $27.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from Mack-Cali Realty Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Mack-Cali Realty Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Zacks: Analysts Expect Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $151.82 Million” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/07/29/zacks-analysts-expect-mack-cali-realty-corporation-nysecli-will-announce-quarterly-sales-of-151-82-million-updated-updated.html.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLI. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty Corporation by 300.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 111,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,024,000 after buying an additional 83,645 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty Corporation by 233.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,893,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,017,000 after buying an additional 1,325,149 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty Corporation by 131.2% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 12,373 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty Corporation during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management increased its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty Corporation by 17.1% in the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 17,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

About Mack-Cali Realty Corporation

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns and operates a real estate portfolio of Class A office and office/flex properties. It operates in three segments: commercial and other real estate, multi-family real estate and multi-family services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (CLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mack-Cali Realty Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mack-Cali Realty Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.