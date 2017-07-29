Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $86.15 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) will post sales of $86.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cohu’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $86.46 million and the lowest is $86.00 million. Cohu reported sales of $76.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cohu will report full year sales of $86.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $343.00 million to $347.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $388.70 million per share. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cohu.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $81.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.30 million. Cohu had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COHU. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Cohu in a report on Friday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cohu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cohu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of Cohu (COHU) traded up 2.39% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.71. 290,951 shares of the stock were exchanged. Cohu has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $21.64. The stock has a market cap of $456.68 million, a P/E ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Cohu’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.82%.

In other news, CEO Luis A. Muller sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $1,009,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,485,488.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Luis A. Muller sold 120,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $2,334,744.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,053,027.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 240,110 shares of company stock valued at $4,637,918 over the last three months. 5.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COHU. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Cohu by 2.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Cohu by 1.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Cohu by 7.6% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Cohu by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its position in Cohu by 6.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 14,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc is a supplier of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors and thermal sub-systems used by global semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors. It develops, manufactures, sells and services a line of equipment capable of handling a range of integrated circuits and light-emitting diodes.

