Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cloud Peak Energy Inc (CLD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $244.06 Million

Analysts expect Cloud Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:CLD) to post $244.06 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cloud Peak Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $247.90 million and the lowest is $240.40 million. Cloud Peak Energy reported sales of $174.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cloud Peak Energy will report full-year sales of $244.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $896.00 million to $967.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $964.84 million per share, with estimates ranging from $925.00 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cloud Peak Energy.

Cloud Peak Energy (NYSE:CLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The mining company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.28. Cloud Peak Energy had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $195.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on CLD shares. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of Cloud Peak Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $7.00 price objective on Cloud Peak Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. FBR & Co upgraded Cloud Peak Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cloud Peak Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $4.00 price target on Cloud Peak Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLD. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Cloud Peak Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,956 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cloud Peak Energy by 9.1% in the first quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,611 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Cloud Peak Energy by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,280 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloud Peak Energy by 6.5% in the first quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 73,739 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cloud Peak Energy by 3.9% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,898 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cloud Peak Energy (NYSE:CLD) traded down 0.26% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,364,155 shares. Cloud Peak Energy has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $8.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.51. The company has a market capitalization of $277.25 million, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.42.

Cloud Peak Energy Company Profile

Cloud Peak Energy Inc is a producer of coal in the United States of America and the Powder River Basin (PRB). In the PRB, the Company owns and operates three surface coal mines: the Antelope Mine, the Cordero Rojo Mine and the Spring Creek Mine. Its segments include Owned and Operated Mines, and Logistics and Related Activities.

