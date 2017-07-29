Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Share Price

News coverage about Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Xencor earned a news sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.5591147710234 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

XNCR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a report on Friday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Xencor (XNCR) traded up 1.176% during trading on Friday, hitting $23.665. 81,304 shares of the company traded hands. Xencor has a 52 week low of $18.45 and a 52 week high of $29.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 67.040 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.21 and its 200-day moving average is $23.17.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 million. Xencor had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 5.98%. Analysts predict that Xencor will post ($1.22) earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.94 per share, for a total transaction of $119,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder John S. Stafford III acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.67 per share, for a total transaction of $29,505.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,334 shares of company stock worth $1,014,282. 4.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on discovering and developing engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life threatening diseases. It has developed two clinical-stage product candidates, using its Immune Inhibitor Fc platform: XmAb5871, which is in two Phase II trials and is being developed for autoimmune disease, and XmAb7195, which is in a Phase I trial and is being developed for asthma and allergic diseases.

