D/B/A Chubb Limited New (NYSE:CB) Position Maintained by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC maintained its stake in shares of D/B/A Chubb Limited New (NYSE:CB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in D/B/A Chubb Limited New were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in shares of D/B/A Chubb Limited New during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,037,000. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL boosted its stake in shares of D/B/A Chubb Limited New by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of D/B/A Chubb Limited New by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of D/B/A Chubb Limited New during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,461,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in D/B/A Chubb Limited New during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,991,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D/B/A Chubb Limited New (NYSE:CB) traded up 1.66% on Friday, hitting $145.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,213,105 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.81 and its 200 day moving average is $138.97. The company has a market capitalization of $67.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.91. D/B/A Chubb Limited New has a 52 week low of $121.48 and a 52 week high of $148.38.

D/B/A Chubb Limited New (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01. D/B/A Chubb Limited New had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that D/B/A Chubb Limited New will post $10.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from D/B/A Chubb Limited New’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. D/B/A Chubb Limited New’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised D/B/A Chubb Limited New from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered D/B/A Chubb Limited New from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $156.00 price target (up previously from $152.00) on shares of D/B/A Chubb Limited New in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays PLC lifted their price target on D/B/A Chubb Limited New from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted their price target on D/B/A Chubb Limited New from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. D/B/A Chubb Limited New presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.40.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 13,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.39, for a total transaction of $2,006,963.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,351,207 shares in the company, valued at $196,451,985.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 69,175 shares of D/B/A Chubb Limited New stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.73, for a total value of $10,011,697.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,360,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,888,086.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,786 shares of company stock worth $24,284,656 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

D/B/A Chubb Limited New Company Profile

Chubb Limited is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of insurance and reinsurance products and services to clients around the world. Its segments include North America Commercial property and casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance and Life Insurance.

