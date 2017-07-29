William Blair Comments on ABB Ltd’s Q2 2017 Earnings (ABB)

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) – William Blair issued their Q2 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ABB in a report issued on Thursday. William Blair analyst N. Heymann expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for ABB’s Q3 2017 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q4 2017 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. UBS AG lowered shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of ABB from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

ABB (NYSE ABB) opened at 25.02 on Monday. ABB has a 12-month low of $20.11 and a 12-month high of $25.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.80.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in ABB during the first quarter valued at $326,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in ABB by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 13,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC raised its position in ABB by 0.6% in the first quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 80,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its position in ABB by 19.9% in the first quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 24,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its position in ABB by 1.6% in the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 121,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

About ABB

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

