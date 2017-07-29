Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.12

Media stories about Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Weis Markets earned a news sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 45.1950644371889 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) traded down 0.69% during trading on Friday, reaching $47.42. 23,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.70. Weis Markets has a 1-year low of $46.05 and a 1-year high of $68.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.48 and its 200-day moving average is $56.44.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $852.23 million for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 8.66%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.96%.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Weis Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th.

About Weis Markets

Weis Markets, Inc is engaged principally in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The Company’s retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care and household products.

