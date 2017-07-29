Wec Acquisition Corp (TEG) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.28

Headlines about Wec Acquisition Corp (NYSE:TEG) have trended positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Wec Acquisition Corp earned a news sentiment score of 0.28 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 44.8242346594485 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Wec Acquisition Corp (TEG) remained flat at $69.66 during mid-day trading on Friday. Wec Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $63.59 and a 52 week high of $83.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.00 and a 200-day moving average of $74.45.

About Wec Acquisition Corp

Integrys Energy Group, Inc is an energy holding company, which provides regulated natural gas and electricity, non-regulated renewable energy, and compressed natural gas products and services. The Company operates through four segments: natural gas utility, electric utility, electric transmission investment, and holding company and other.

