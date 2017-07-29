WebMD Health Corp (NASDAQ:WBMD) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. downgraded shares of WebMD Health Corp (NASDAQ:WBMD) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning. They currently have $66.50 price objective on the health services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $62.00.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on WBMD. William Blair reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of WebMD Health Corp in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised WebMD Health Corp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BidaskClub raised WebMD Health Corp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. SunTrust Banks, Inc. lowered WebMD Health Corp from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $66.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Leerink Swann lowered WebMD Health Corp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $66.50 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.40.

Shares of WebMD Health Corp (WBMD) traded down 0.03% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,381,688 shares. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 0.74. WebMD Health Corp has a 12-month low of $48.10 and a 12-month high of $66.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.32.

WebMD Health Corp (NASDAQ:WBMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $154.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.53 million. WebMD Health Corp had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 12.56%. Equities analysts forecast that WebMD Health Corp will post $2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Harbour Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of WebMD Health Corp by 87.2% in the first quarter. Blue Harbour Group L.P. now owns 3,361,336 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $177,075,000 after buying an additional 1,565,422 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of WebMD Health Corp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,943,087 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $155,042,000 after buying an additional 40,435 shares in the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WebMD Health Corp by 15.3% in the first quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195,632 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $62,986,000 after buying an additional 158,534 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of WebMD Health Corp by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,191,112 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $62,745,000 after buying an additional 78,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WebMD Health Corp by 9.1% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,099,333 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,912,000 after buying an additional 91,604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

WebMD Health Corp. is a provider of health information services. The Company provides its services to consumers, physicians and other healthcare professionals through its Websites, mobile applications and health-focused publications. Advertisers and sponsors use The WebMD Health Network to reach and engage healthcare professionals and consumers who are interested in healthy living, wellness, diseases and conditions, and other health-related topics.

