Warrior Met Coal Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $20.59

Warrior Met Coal Inc. (NYSE:HCC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.59 and last traded at $20.68, with a volume of 202,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.40.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HCC. FBR & Co lifted their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “mkt perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Monday, May 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Monday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Warrior Met Coal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.42.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $253.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.34 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal Inc. will post $4.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Warrior Met Coal news, Director Alan H. Schumacher bought 3,000 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $53,970.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $53,970. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal stock. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal Inc. (NYSE:HCC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 167,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,000. Skylands Capital LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Warrior Met Coal at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc, formerly Warrior Met Coal, LLC, is a producer and exporter of metallurgical coal for the steel industry from underground mines located in Brookwood, Alabama, southwest of Birmingham and near Tuscaloosa. These underground coalmines are 1,400 to 2,100 feet underground. Its operations serve markets in the United States, Europe, Asia and South America via barge and rail access to the Port of Mobile.

