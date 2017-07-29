W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

W.R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) released its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04, Bloomberg Earnings reports. W.R. Grace & Co. had a return on equity of 43.48% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $429.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. W.R. Grace & Co. updated its FY17 guidance to $3.30-3.45 EPS.

Shares of W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA) traded down 0.34% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,707 shares. W.R. Grace & Co. has a 12 month low of $63.37 and a 12 month high of $80.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.94 and its 200 day moving average is $70.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. W.R. Grace & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.21%.

Several brokerages have commented on GRA. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on W.R. Grace & Co. from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered W.R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) lowered W.R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Vertical Research began coverage on W.R. Grace & Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of W.R. Grace & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. W.R. Grace & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.18.

In other news, VP William C. Dockman sold 4,940 shares of W.R. Grace & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $345,898.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,275 shares in the company, valued at $439,375.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Shelnitz sold 26,853 shares of W.R. Grace & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $1,918,378.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 83,437 shares in the company, valued at $5,960,739.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRA. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in W.R. Grace & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in W.R. Grace & Co. by 22.9% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in W.R. Grace & Co. by 26.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in W.R. Grace & Co. by 13.4% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in W.R. Grace & Co. by 478.9% in the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 11,085 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 9,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

W.R. Grace & Co. Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co (Grace) is engaged in the production and sale of specialty chemicals and specialty materials. The Company operates in two segments: Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment includes catalysts and related products and technologies used in refining, petrochemical and other chemical manufacturing applications.

