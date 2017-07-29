Vitamin Shoppe, Inc (NYSE:VSI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Vitamin Shoppe, Inc (NYSE:VSI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, July 18th.

According to Zacks, “Vitamin Shoppe is a specialty retailer and direct marketer of nutritional products. It primarily sells vitamins, minerals, nutritional supplements, herbs, sports nutrition formulas, homeopathic remedies, green living products and health and beauty aids. Based in North Bergen, New Jersey, the company is recognized as an innovator in providing product information, associate training, and customer education. Information is available to consumers through unprecedented outlets including television, radio, friends, family, health practitioners, and the internet. It offers consumers the opportunity to take charge of their own health and wellness requirements, and supplement where necessary. At each store location, consumers can find a comprehensive Learning Center which offers free access to vital information about key health concerns and products. The Vitamin Shoppe is a strong supporter of health and wellness campaigns including Life Supplemented sponsored by the Council for Responsible Nutrition. “

Get Vitamin Shoppe Inc alerts:

VSI has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised Vitamin Shoppe from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Vitamin Shoppe in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. ValuEngine lowered Vitamin Shoppe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Gabelli lowered Vitamin Shoppe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reduced their price objective on Vitamin Shoppe from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vitamin Shoppe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of Vitamin Shoppe (VSI) traded down 0.91% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.85. 284,254 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.85. Vitamin Shoppe has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $29.39. The company has a market cap of $251.32 million, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.69.

Vitamin Shoppe (NYSE:VSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $316.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.71 million. Vitamin Shoppe had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vitamin Shoppe will post $1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Vitamin Shoppe, Inc (NYSE:VSI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/07/29/vitamin-shoppe-inc-nysevsi-upgraded-to-hold-by-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Vitamin Shoppe by 18.1% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vitamin Shoppe by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vitamin Shoppe by 3.5% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 14,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Vitamin Shoppe by 0.8% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vitamin Shoppe during the first quarter worth about $208,000.

Vitamin Shoppe Company Profile

Vitamin Shoppe, Inc (VSI) is a multi-channel specialty retailer and contract manufacturer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products. The Company operates through three segments: retail, direct and manufacturing. The retail segment includes Vitamin Shoppe, Super Supplements and Vitapath retail store formats.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vitamin Shoppe (VSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vitamin Shoppe Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitamin Shoppe Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.