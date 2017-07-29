Viad Corp (VVI) Receives Media Impact Score of 0.16

Headlines about Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Viad Corp earned a news impact score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 45.8783369772697 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viad Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Viad Corp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

Shares of Viad Corp (VVI) traded up 6.08% during trading on Friday, hitting $52.35. 138,695 shares of the stock were exchanged. Viad Corp has a 52 week low of $34.40 and a 52 week high of $52.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.50.

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.26. Viad Corp had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $364.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Viad Corp will post $2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Viad Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.62%.

About Viad Corp

Viad Corp is an international experiential services company. The Company operates through two main business groups: GES, which is a live event service provider to some of the visible and influential events and global brands, and Pursuit, which is a collection of destination travel experiences. GES conducts its operations through two geographical segments: GES U.S., which has full-service operations in exhibition market in the United States, including Las Vegas, Nevada; Chicago, Illinois; Orlando, Florida; New York, New York, and Los Angeles, California, and GES International, which had full-service operations at many of the event destinations and venues.

