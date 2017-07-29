Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Bought by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $31,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,223,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,955,806,000 after buying an additional 6,656,371 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $3,220,322,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,499,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,258,000 after buying an additional 405,517 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,150,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,775,000 after buying an additional 201,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,543,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,684,000 after buying an additional 310,831 shares in the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) traded up 0.78% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,970,860 shares. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.32 and a 52-week high of $137.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.27 and its 200-day moving average is $125.08. The company has a market capitalization of $355.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.78.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $18.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post $7.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 56.76%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/07/29/vaughan-nelson-investment-management-l-p-raises-stake-in-johnson-johnson-jnj-updated.html.

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Sunday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Atlantic Securities cut Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays PLC reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.72.

In related news, VP Paulus Stoffels sold 102,692 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total transaction of $13,672,412.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 230,342 shares in the company, valued at $30,667,733.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Dominic J. Caruso sold 82,591 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.72, for a total value of $11,291,841.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 226,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,993,466.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which is engaged in the research and development, manufacture and sale of a range of products in the healthcare field. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices. Its primary focus is products related to human health and well-being.

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.