Univest Corp of Pennsylvania Has $2.95 Million Position in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)

Univest Corp of Pennsylvania raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Univest Corp of Pennsylvania’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 430,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,976,000 after buying an additional 31,510 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $1,977,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $882,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Finally, Lau Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth about $1,143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE STZ) opened at 194.59 on Friday. Constellation Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $144.00 and a 12 month high of $199.89. The company has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $190.00 and its 200-day moving average is $171.45.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands Inc will post $8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 26.03%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $183.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc restated a “hold” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS AG boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.47.

In other Constellation Brands news, VP Thomas J. Mullin sold 23,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total transaction of $4,613,860.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,205,387.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barry A. Fromberg sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.93, for a total value of $391,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,471,122.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,767 shares of company stock valued at $7,921,773 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.59% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc is an international beverage alcohol company. The Company is a producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits with operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand and Italy. Its segments include Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other. It is a multi-category supplier (beer, wine and spirits) of beverage alcohol in the United States.

