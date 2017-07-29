Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Stock Price

Headlines about Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) have been trending positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Universal Electronics earned a news impact score of 0.32 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the technology company an impact score of 45.7001868672573 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of research analysts have commented on UEIC shares. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Universal Electronics in a research report on Friday, May 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.25 price target on shares of Universal Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.06.

Shares of Universal Electronics (UEIC) traded up 0.58% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.60. 24,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Universal Electronics has a 12 month low of $52.90 and a 12 month high of $80.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.45 and a 200-day moving average of $66.47.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $162.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.77 million. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Electronics will post $3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward K. Zinser sold 10,000 shares of Universal Electronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics Inc (UEI) develops control and sensor technology solutions and manufactures a line of pre-programmed and universal remote control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and automation components. The Company’s offerings include pre-programmed universal infrared (IR) and radio frequency (RF) remote controls that are sold primarily to subscription broadcasting providers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), retailers, and private label customers, and integrated circuits, on which its software and universal device control database is embedded, sold primarily to OEMs, subscription broadcasting providers, and private label customers.

