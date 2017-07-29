News articles about Universal American (NYSE:UAM) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Universal American earned a news sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.1285749234122 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Universal American (NYSE UAM) opened at 9.97 on Friday. Universal American has a 52-week low of $6.72 and a 52-week high of $10.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.96.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Universal American (NYSE:UAM) Given Media Impact Rating of 0.18” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/07/29/universal-american-nyseuam-given-media-impact-rating-of-0-18.html.

About Universal American

Universal American Corp. provides an array of health insurance and managed care products and services to people covered by Medicare. The Company’s segments include Medicare Advantage, Management Services Organization (MSO), and Corporate & Other. The Medicare Advantage segment contains the operations of its initiatives in managed care for seniors.

Receive News & Ratings for Universal American Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal American Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.