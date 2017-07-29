UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, July 19th.

UNH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. Vetr cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE UNH) traded up 1.18% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,925,049 shares. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $132.39 and a one year high of $193.00. The company has a market cap of $188.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $186.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.45.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $50.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post $9.87 EPS for the current year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 5,540 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.74, for a total transaction of $990,219.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,816,629.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.64, for a total value of $913,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,832,240.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,722.9% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 638 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 22.6% in the first quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 27.9% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 687 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is a health and well-being company. The Company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight and OptumRx. It conducts its operations through two business platforms: health benefits operating under UnitedHealthcare and health services operating under Optum.

