United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) Cut to “Sell” at Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered shares of United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on UMC. Daiwa Capital Markets cut United Microelectronics Corporation from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Instinet lowered United Microelectronics Corporation from a neutral rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Nomura lowered United Microelectronics Corporation from a neutral rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Macquarie lowered United Microelectronics Corporation from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lowered United Microelectronics Corporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. United Microelectronics Corporation currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $2.10.

Shares of United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC) opened at 2.29 on Wednesday. United Microelectronics Corporation has a 52-week low of $1.74 and a 52-week high of $2.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.02.

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. United Microelectronics Corporation had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $37.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Microelectronics Corporation will post $0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.0827 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.22%. This is a positive change from United Microelectronics Corporation’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. United Microelectronics Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its position in United Microelectronics Corporation by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 142,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 14,678 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in United Microelectronics Corporation by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,444,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after buying an additional 265,891 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in United Microelectronics Corporation during the first quarter worth $323,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in United Microelectronics Corporation by 33.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 32,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Microelectronics Corporation during the first quarter worth $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

About United Microelectronics Corporation

United Microelectronics Corporation is a global semiconductor foundry. The Company provides integrated circuit (IC) production for applications spanning every sector of the electronics industry. The Company operates through two segments: wafer fabrication and new business. The primary operating activity of the Company’s wafer fabrication segment is the manufacture of chips to the design specifications of its customers by using its own processes and techniques.

