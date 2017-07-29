Trevor Lang Sells 46,200 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (FND) Stock

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) CFO Trevor Lang sold 46,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $1,778,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,411,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE FND) opened at 35.54 on Friday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.37 and a 12 month high of $46.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.16 and a 200-day moving average of $37.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion and a PE ratio of 66.31.

Floor & Decor Holdings (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $344 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.73 million. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post $0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor Holdings during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,100,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor Holdings during the second quarter valued at approximately $788,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor Holdings during the second quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FND. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of Floor & Decor Holdings in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Floor & Decor Holdings in a report on Sunday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor Holdings and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Floor & Decor Holdings in a report on Sunday, May 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Floor & Decor Holdings in a report on Sunday, May 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.

About Floor & Decor Holdings

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc, formerly FDO Holdings, Inc, is a retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The Company retails its products such as tile, stone, wood, marble, glass and decoratives. The Company has 72 stores across 17 states in the United States. The Company provides its products to customers, including professional installers and commercial businesses (Pro), Do it Yourself customers (DIY) and customers who buy the products for professional installation (Buy it Yourself or BIY).

