Traders Sell Coca-Cola Company (The) (NYSE:KO) on Strength (NYSE:KO)

Traders sold shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) (NYSE:KO) on strength during trading on Thursday. $97.92 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $126.04 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $28.12 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Coca-Cola Company (The) had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Coca-Cola Company (The) traded up $0.38 for the day and closed at $46.12

KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS AG set a $48.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola Company (The) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.48.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.04 and its 200-day moving average is $43.27. The company has a market capitalization of $196.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.59 and a beta of 0.69.

Coca-Cola Company (The) (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Coca-Cola Company (The) had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Company will post $1.90 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola Company (The)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.17%.

In other Coca-Cola Company (The) news, insider Brian John Smith sold 87,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $3,813,154.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,479,104.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Irial Finan sold 354,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $15,936,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 780,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,111,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 527,384 shares of company stock valued at $23,596,188. 1.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Coca-Cola Company (The) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 774,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,106,000 after buying an additional 16,453 shares during the period. Folger Hill Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Company (The) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. Bristol Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Company (The) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,542,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Company (The) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,894,000. Finally, Ullmann Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Company (The) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $807,000. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Coca-Cola Company is a beverage company. The Company owns or licenses and markets non-alcoholic beverage brands, primarily sparkling beverages and a range of still beverages, such as waters, flavored waters and enhanced waters, juices and juice drinks, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, sports drinks, dairy and energy drinks.

