Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) Receives Outperform Rating from Cowen and Company

Cowen and Company reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $67.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also commented on TSS. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $69.00 price target (up from $67.00) on shares of Total System Services in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Total System Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Mizuho began coverage on Total System Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Total System Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted their target price on Total System Services from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.42.
Total System Services (TSS) opened at 63.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 1.12. Total System Services has a one year low of $46.22 and a one year high of $64.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.14.
Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $844.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.57 million. Total System Services had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 8.78%. Total System Services’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Total System Services will post $3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Total System Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Total System Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.51%.
In related news, Director Richard W. Ussery sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total value of $2,841,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 219,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,019,905.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman M Troy Woods sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $372,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 285,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,385,851.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Total System Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Total System Services by 3.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Total System Services by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 3,935 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Total System Services by 4,788.2% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Total System Services during the second quarter valued at $205,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Total System Services
Total System Services, Inc (TSYS) is a payment solutions provider that provides payment processing services, merchant services and related payment services to financial and non-financial institutions. The Company’s segments include North America Services, Merchant Services, NetSpend and International Services.
Receive News & Ratings for Total System Services Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total System Services Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.