Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Top Image Systems, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TISA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Top Image Systems, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TISA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, “Top Image Systems, Ltd., develops and markets form processing, information recognition and data entry software, systems and technologies. The company’s software minimizes the need for manual data-entry by automatically reading and processing the information contained in forms, increasing data capture accuracy and the rate of information processing. TiS’ award-winning AFPSPro software provides a complete, cost-effective, reliable solution for mid to high-volume production form processing. (PRESS RELEASE) “

TISA has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Top Image Systems from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Top Image Systems in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.50.

Shares of Top Image Systems (TISA) traded down 2.97% on Wednesday, reaching $1.31. 466 shares of the company traded hands. Top Image Systems has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $2.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.33. The stock’s market capitalization is $23.49 million.

Top Image Systems (NASDAQ:TISA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The software maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 million. Top Image Systems had a negative net margin of 19.75% and a negative return on equity of 26.38%. Equities analysts forecast that Top Image Systems will post ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Top Image Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Top Image Systems, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TISA) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,874 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Top Image Systems worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 5.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Top Image Systems

Top Image Systems Ltd. (TIS) is a developer and marketer of intelligent content capture and workflow automation solutions for managing and validating incoming content in any format from any source. The Company’s solutions deliver digital content to the people and applications that drive an enterprise by using advanced network, mobile and cloud technologies.

