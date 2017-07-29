Tompkins Financial Corp Has $253,000 Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Tompkins Financial Corp continued to hold its stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,679 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HOG. Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 491.5% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 85.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG) traded down 2.79% on Friday, reaching $48.86. 2,355,038 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.22. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $63.40.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post $3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on HOG shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 price target (down from $53.00) on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.83.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is the parent company for the groups of companies doing business as Harley-Davidson Motor Company (HDMC) and Harley-Davidson Financial Services (HDFS). The Company operates in two segments: the Motorcycles & Related Products (Motorcycles) and the Financial Services. The Motorcycles segment consists of HDMC, which designs, manufactures and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise and related services.

