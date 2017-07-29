Timken Steel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Timken Steel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacturing alloy steel, as well as carbon and micro-alloy steel. The company provides air-melted alloy steel bars, tubes, and precision components, as well as value-added services, including thermal treatment and machining. Its customers include companies in the market sectors: oil & gas; automotive; industrial equipment; mining; construction; rail; aerospace and defence; heavy truck; agriculture, and power generation. TimkenSteel Corporation is headquartered in Canton, Ohio. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TMST. Cowen and Company set a $23.00 price objective on Timken Steel Corporation and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Timken Steel Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, July 16th. TheStreet cut Timken Steel Corporation from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Timken Steel Corporation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC dropped their target price on Timken Steel Corporation from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Shares of Timken Steel Corporation (TMST) traded down 2.60% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.72. 288,780 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.23. The company’s market capitalization is $697.54 million. Timken Steel Corporation has a 12-month low of $8.36 and a 12-month high of $23.00.

Timken Steel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $309.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.78 million. Timken Steel Corporation had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a negative return on equity of 15.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Timken Steel Corporation will post ($0.71) EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Timken Steel Corporation by 79.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Timken Steel Corporation by 3.8% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Timken Steel Corporation by 209.4% in the first quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 8,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Timken Steel Corporation by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Invictus RG purchased a new stake in shares of Timken Steel Corporation during the first quarter valued at about $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Timken Steel Corporation Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures alloy steel, as well as carbon and micro-alloy steel. The Company’s portfolio includes special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubing and precision steel components. In addition, the Company supplies machining and thermal treatment services, as well as manage raw material recycling programs, which are used as a feeder system for its melt operations.

