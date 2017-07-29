Tibco Software (NASDAQ:TIBX) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.20

News stories about Tibco Software (NASDAQ:TIBX) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Tibco Software earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the technology company an impact score of 46.5854665343283 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/07/29/tibco-software-nasdaqtibx-receives-daily-news-sentiment-score-of-0-20.html.

About Tibco Software

TIBCO Software Inc (TIBCO) is a provider of middleware and infrastructure software. The Company’s standards-based software platform enables customers to create flexible, event-driven applications from infrastructure and deliver real-time, actionable insights. It offers a range of software products. It’s products are licensed by companies all over the globe in diverse industries, such as financial services, telecommunications, energy, retail, life sciences, manufacturing, transportation, government, insurance, and business services sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Tibco Software Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tibco Software Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.